Friday Morning Weather

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Warmer today with wind speeds increasing to become sustained between 10-20mph - gusting to 30mph. Mostly sunny with afternoon high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60′s. Overnight temperatures in the low to mid 40′s. Tomorrow wind speeds become sustained between 20-25mph - gusting to 35mph under sunny sky, high temperatures in the low to mid 70′s.
A cold front will arrive Sunday morning with windy conditions persisting and increasing fire weather danger, discouraging any outdoor burning. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will struggle to reach 50° while northerly wind remains sustained between 25-30mph and gusting up to 45mph.
Temperatures on Monday morning will drop into the mid to upper 20′s due to calm wind and mostly clear sky, however, afternoon temperatures will begin to rebound and increase to the mid 50′s.
Warming trend continues for afternoon temperatures through Wednesday with high temperatures returning to the low to mid 60′s with relatively calm wind speeds. Rain chances remain slim to none through the next 7 days.
