Friday Morning Weather

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Warmer today with wind speeds increasing to become sustained between 10-20mph - gusting to 30mph. Mostly sunny with afternoon high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60′s. Overnight temperatures in the low to mid 40′s. Tomorrow wind speeds become sustained between 20-25mph - gusting to 35mph under sunny sky, high temperatures in the low to mid 70′s.