High school football playoffs: Games to watch in area round

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - After the Bi-District round of the playoffs, we have 20-teams still in the race for State.
For our teams on the South Plains, they will go to battle in the area round on either Friday or Saturday.
Here are the area round match-ups for our teams.
Class 5A:
· Coronado vs Azle – Friday 11 a.m. at Abilene Christian University
· Lubbock Cooper vs El Paso Austin – Friday 3 p.m. at Fort Stockton
Class 4A:
· Seminole vs. Canyon – Friday 4 p.m. at Lubbock Cooper
· Levelland vs. Iowa Park – Friday 7 p.m. in Snyder
· Estacado vs. Graham – Friday 7:30 p.m. at Abilene Christian University
· Denver City vs. Eastland – Friday 7 p.m. in San Angelo
Class 3A:
· Shallowater vs. Jim Ned – Friday 6:30 p.m. at Big Spring
· Slaton vs. Brock – Friday 1 p.m. in Sweetwater
· Tulia vs. Crane – Friday 3 p.m. at Frenship in Wolfforth
· Abernathy vs. Childress – Friday 2 p.m. at Dick Bivins in Amarillo
· Idalou vs. Spearman – Friday 6 p.m. at Kimbrough in Canyon
Class 2A:
· New Deal vs Stamford – Friday 1 p.m. in Snyder
· Sundown vs. Hawley – Friday 8 p.m. in Post
· Farwell vs. Stratford – Friday 2 p.m. in River Road
Class 1A:
· Ira vs. White Deer - Saturday 2 p.m. in Lockney
· Ropes vs. Balmorhea – Friday 6 p.m. in Garden City
· Borden County vs. Garden City - Saturday 3 p.m. in Colorado City
· Whitharral vs. Follett - Friday 2 p.m. in Happy
· Motley County vs. Anton – Friday 7 p.m. in Petersburg
· Jayton vs.Blackwell – Friday 6 p.m. in Trent
