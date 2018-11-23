Local restaurant helps Salvation Army feed hundreds on Thanksgiving Day

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The Lubbock Salvation Army held their annual Thanksgiving Day meal on Thursday afternoon with the help of Blue Sky Restaurants.
Employees from Blue Sky volunteered to lend a helping hand in the Salvation Army kitchen after learning they wouldn’t be fully staffed on Thanksgiving Day.
Blue Sky owner Craig Bingham says his staff wanted to help give back to the community.
“The Salvation Army had a situation and so they came to us to help with distribution and preparation of the meals for Meals on Wheels and the meals that they served here today. So we had a sign up sheet at our Blue Sky locations and we had multiple employees sign up to come and help cook, portion, and deliver the food,” Bingham said.
Fifteen employees from Blue Sky Restaurants assisted with preparing and serving the meals, all while enjoying the holiday together.
“At Blue Sky we want to be a family and so this was family time for us. But it was also time for giving back to people that were in need of a hot meal or couldn’t go out and get a meal today,” Bingham said.
In total, the Salvation Army served a thousand meals on Thanksgiving Day. Around 500 were served at the Thanksgiving Community Meal and the other five hundred were served throughout the day by Meals on Wheels.
