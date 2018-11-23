Patchy fog overnight, warmer Friday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -I hope everyone had a safe and Happy Thanksgiving!
Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast across the South Plains tonight. A few sprinkles and rain showers are possible. No measurable precipitation is expected at this time.
Low temperatures fall into the 30’s and 40’s. Gusty southwest winds are expected this evening.
Clearing skies are expected Friday with highs in the 60’s and 70’s. It will be windy during the afternoon hours.
Saturday should be even warmer with highs in the 70’s. Gusty winds remain in the forecast Saturday.
It will turn windy and colder Sunday with highs in the 40’s and 50’s.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.