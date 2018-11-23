Teen who once wrote essay about gun violence killed by stray bullet

(RNN) - At just 11 years old, Sandra Parks was already an award-winning writer in Milwaukee, WI.
She won an award for her Martin Luther King Day essay about gun violence taking an emotional toll on young people like her.
“Little children are victims of senseless gun violence,” she wrote. “I sit back and I have to escape from what I see and hear every day. When I do; I come to the same conclusion ... we are in a state of chaos.”
She died two years later.
A stray bullet found its way inside of her bedroom Monday night and claimed her life. She was just 13 years old.
"She took it like a soldier," Sandra’s sister Tatiana Ingram told WISN. "She just walked in the room and said, 'Mama, I'm shot.'"
Police have a 26-year-old man in custody for the shooting. Residents in Sandra’s community came forward with details on that person and his whereabouts.
Even so, the family still mourns the unexpected loss of their Sandra.
“Sandra was, she was everything. She was everything this world is not. My baby was not violent. My baby did not like violence,” said Bernice Parks, Sandra’s mother.
Kimanzi Edari mentored Sandra and was with her hours before her death.
“Very accomplished writer, very, very intuitive beautiful human being, beautiful human being,” Edari told WITI.
Parks hopes to one day publish a book composed of Sandra’s poems and writing.
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.
