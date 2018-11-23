Thankful to practice on Thanksgiving

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Most Americans look forward to some time off for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
But, for at least one group of Texans is an exception.
If you coach high school football in the Lone Star State – you hope and want to be working over the holiday.
For 20 of our South Plains teams, they most likely had a practice, a walk-through or some sort of team get together on Thanksgiving.
Thursday morning, I got the chance to head out to Shallowater and Slaton to speak with the teams, as they prepare for their Friday match-ups.
I can honestly say, the teams were just as hungry to take the field Thanksgiving morning, as they are for turkey that evening.
“I want some turkey, some dressing, and some cheese cake is what I am really looking forward too,” Slaton Tiger Kevondrick Gober said.
“Lots of turkey, and maybe some tamales,” Slaton Tiger Eli Martinez said.
“There is nothing better in high school football than being able to practice during the playoffs, during Thanksgiving,” Slaton head football coach Jeff Caffey said.
“Yeah, this is a fun week and the kids don’t have to go to school,” Shallowater head football coach Bryan Wood said. “So, we try to keep it as routine as you can, and so we have been earlier every day, so they can go home and have a little bit of a vacation. But, this morning is special because we know that we will have a practice for an hour, and then they are going to have Thanksgiving dinner with their families and celebrate everything they are thankful for. So, it is a fun time of the year.”
