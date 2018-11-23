Winds taper off this evening, Windy and warmer Saturday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -High clouds and gusty winds remain in the forecast through sunset.
Wind gusts have topped out between 30 and 40 mph across the area Friday morning and Friday afternoon.
We can expect fair skies and gusty winds to continue throughout the upcoming weekend.
Lows tonight fall into the 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds pick up again Saturday.
Saturday should be a few degrees warmer than today with highs in the lower to middle 70’s. Gusty winds remain in the forecast Saturday.
It will turn windy and colder Sunday with highs in the 40’s and 50’s. No precipitation is in the forecast.
