Baylor vs Texas Tech: 3 keys to victory for Texas Tech

WACO, TX (KCBD) - It is crazy to think that Saturday is the regular season finale for the Red Raider football team.
Coming into the game, Texas Tech is 5-6 on the season and is in a must win situation if the Red Raiders want to become bowl eligible.
So, here are my three keys to victory for the Red Raiders to beat the Baylor Bears and become bowl eligible for the 16th time since 2000.
Establish the running game:
When you look at the scouting report on Baylor, there is no question - the Bears have improved, since last year. On the defensive side of the ball, there secondary is their strength but their rush defense is their biggest weakness.
Coming into the game, the Bears rank near the bottom of the conference in rush defense statistics, where they give up on average 181.6 yards per game on the ground. Needless to say, Texas Tech must capitalize on that. With the quarterback situation being a question mark for the Red Raiders coming into the game, the must get the ground game going against the Bears.
Secondary has to step up:
This season for the Bears, 63-percent of their offensive production has come through the air, and 50-percent of that has come from two receivers (Jalen Hurd & Denzel Mimms). Both of the receivers are big (6-foot-4 and 6-foot-3), and those type receivers have caused the Red Raider secondary so many problems, this year.
Coming into the regular season finale, Texas Tech ranks dead last in the conference in pass defense. So, the Red Raider secondary will must step up against Baylor, because they will have their hands-full again.
Tech must lay it all on the line:
There is no, if's, and's or but's about it - there is a lot on the line in this game for Texas Tech. Like, winning for their seniors, their season, and for their coaching staff.
Vince Lombardi once said, "Winning is habit. Unfortunately, so is losing." And, coming into the game, Texas Tech is on a four-game skid and is coming off of a week where they played their worst game of the season (against Kansas State).
So, confidence is probably not very high for the Red Raiders. But with that said, Texas Tech must find a way to muster momentum if they want to beat Baylor. If that is by a trick play, a turnover, or a kickoff return for a touchdown - Tech must lay it all on the line.
The season, the seniors, and the coaching staff are all depending on it.
Final Thoughts:
With the injuries at the quarterback position for the Red Raiders, there is a possibility that we might see the fourth string quarterback. Despite that, Texas Tech is still favored by six-points to beat Baylor.
So, if they can do these three keys, I’d look for them to beat the Baylor Bears in Arlington.
