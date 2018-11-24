Black Friday has big impact on Lubbock’s small businesses

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Big savings on Black Friday meant big rewards for some small businesses here in Lubbock.
Employees with J. Hoffman’s and Sugar & Six, both located in the West 50th Center, said they had lines forming outside their stores before the doors even opened on Black Friday.
With many large department stores offering specials on Black Friday, Dawn Garza, J. Hoffman’s Manager, said it means a lot when people choose to shop locally.
“It’s a great compliment to our store. We have been in business for 45 years and so if it weren’t for the local customers and surrounding towns we wouldn’t still be in business today,” Garza said.
Sugar & Six, located in the same shopping center, has not been around nearly as long but did saw the same turnout on Black Friday as they did during their grand opening in September 2018.
Destiny Wuensche, Sugar & Six owner, said the company started as a home-based business that was ran entirely online, but thanks to a loyal customer following they have continued to grow.
“A long time ago I heard a small business owner say that ‘behind every small business is a family,’" Wuensche said. “And so everybody that comes out to shop at Sugar & Six is really supporting our families and helping us continue what we love to do."
