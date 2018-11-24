End Zone Playoff scores, highlights

End Zone Playoff scores, highlights
By Pete Christy | November 23, 2018 at 6:02 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 6:13 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here is Pete with all of your Thanksgiving break high school football area round scores and highlights.

Class 5a Division I:

Coronado 41

Azle 34

Denton Ryan

EP Del Valle

Caprock

Grapevine

Abilene Cooper 14

Birdville 49

Class 5A Division II:

Lubbock Cooper 45

EP Austin 0

Justin Northwest

EP Burgess Randall

EP Parkland

EP Andress 10

WF Rider 41

Class 4A Division I:

Seminole 21

Canyon 35

Big Spring

Hereford

Decatur

Andrews

WF Hirschi

Lake View

Class 4A Division II:

Levelland

Iowa Park

Midland Greenwood

Vernon

Estacado

Graham

Glen Rose

Dalhart

Class 3A Division I:

Denver City

Eastland

Shallowater

Jim Ned

Wall

Bushland

Slaton 6

Brock 64

Class 3A Division II:

Tulia 43

Crane 21

Abernathy 35

Childress 14

Canadian 56

Colorado City 26

Idalou

Spearman

Class 2A Division I:

New Deal 64

Stamford 6

Panhandle

Winters

Sundown

Hawley

Seymour 0

West Texas 33

Class 2A Division II:

McCamey

Vega

Farwell 20

Stratford 45

Gruver 37

Wink 27

Clarendon

Iraan

Class 1A Division I:

Ropes

Balmorhea

McLean

Aspermont

Class 1A Division II:

Whitharral 22

Follett 62

Motley County

Anton

Jayton

Blackwell

Grandfalls

Lueders-Avoca

