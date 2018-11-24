End Zone Playoff scores, highlights

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here is Pete with all of your Thanksgiving break high school football area round scores and highlights.
Class 5a Division I:
Coronado 41
Azle 34
Denton Ryan
EP Del Valle
Caprock
Grapevine
Abilene Cooper 14
Birdville 49
Class 5A Division II:
Lubbock Cooper 45
EP Austin 0
Justin Northwest
EP Burgess Randall
EP Parkland
EP Andress 10
WF Rider 41
Class 4A Division I:
Seminole 21
Canyon 35
Big Spring
Hereford
Decatur
Andrews
WF Hirschi
Lake View
Class 4A Division II:
Levelland
Iowa Park
Midland Greenwood
Vernon
Estacado
Graham
Glen Rose
Dalhart
Class 3A Division I:
Denver City
Eastland
Shallowater
Jim Ned
Wall
Bushland
Slaton 6
Brock 64
Class 3A Division II:
Tulia 43
Crane 21
Abernathy 35
Childress 14
Canadian 56
Colorado City 26
Idalou
Spearman
Class 2A Division I:
New Deal 64
Stamford 6
Panhandle
Winters
Sundown
Hawley
Seymour 0
West Texas 33
Class 2A Division II:
McCamey
Vega
Farwell 20
Stratford 45
Gruver 37
Wink 27
Clarendon
Iraan
Class 1A Division I:
Ropes
Balmorhea
McLean
Aspermont
Class 1A Division II:
Whitharral 22
Follett 62
Motley County
Anton
Jayton
Blackwell
Grandfalls
Lueders-Avoca
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.