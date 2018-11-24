Hockley County constable jailed for driving while intoxicated

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Michael Lance Scott, the 45-year-old Precinct 5 Hockley County constable, was jailed and charged Friday with driving while intoxicated and having an open alcohol container.
Scott was arrested after he lost control of his vehicle and went off the roadway east of Smyer on Highway 114 at the Lubbock and Hockley County line, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Officers at the scene have since taken Scott into custody in the Hockley County jail with an unspecified bond amount.
Scott became the precinct 5 constable in 2013 and his term is set to end on Dec. 31, 2020, according to the Texas State Directory.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 has reached out to the number listed on the Hockley County website for comment but have not heard back. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
