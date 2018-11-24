Kingsgate Center hosting coat drive

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Kingsgate Center, located in South Lubbock, is hosting its annual coat drive and officials are asking area residents to help contribute.
The coat drive, known as the Christmas Coat Drive, will run from now until Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, according to the Kingsgate Center website. Coat bins can be found at Drest, B.C. Clothing, Cake, Sprouts’s, Malouf’s, McAlister’s, BurgerFi, Marble Slab and Chipotle.
All coats donated will be given to Lubbock Impact.
The center is also hosting various other events from now until around Christmas Eve.
Carriage rides are being offered throughout weekends and various periods until Christmas Eve. The times are today from 1- 5p.m., Saturdays from 1-7 p.m., Sundays from 1-5 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 1-5 p.m.
There will also be a Visit With Santa at B.C. Clothing every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. That will end on Dec. 23.
More information about Kingsgate Center events can be found on the Kingsgate Center website here.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.