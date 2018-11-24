Madrid's perfect run with Solari ends with 3-0 loss to Eibar

Deportivo SD Eibar's Sergi Enrich, second right, celebrates after scoring his team's second goal of the game during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and SD Eibar at Ipurua stadium, in Eibar, northern Spain, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) (Alvaro Barrientos)
November 24, 2018

EIBAR, Spain (AP) — Santiago Solari's first game as Real Madrid's full-time coach was one to forget.

After leading Madrid to four straight victories as interim manager, Solari saw his team lose 3-0 at Eibar in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The loss — Madrid's first-ever defeat against the Basque Country club — halted the team's recovery from a series of poor results under former coach Julen Lopetegui, who was fired.

Madrid is sixth in the standings after 13 games. It could have moved one point behind leader Barcelona ahead of its rival's match at Atletico Madrid later Saturday.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, second right, gestures after Deportivo SD Eibar scored their second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and SD Eibar at Ipurua stadium, in Eibar, northern Spain, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Deportivo SD Eibar's Sergi Enrich, right, celebrates after scoring his team's second goal of the game while Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, looks on during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and SD Eibar at Ipurua stadium, in Eibar, northern Spain, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Deportivo SD Eibar's Sergi Enrich, right, celebrates after scoring his team's second goal of the game during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and SD Eibar at Ipurua stadium, in Eibar, northern Spain, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, front, heads the ball with Deportivo SD Eibar's Sergi Enrich during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and SD Eibar at Ipurua stadium, in Eibar, northern Spain, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Real Madrid's Luka Modric, center, battles for the ball with SD Eibar's Gonzalo Escalante, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and SD Eibar at Ipurua stadium, in Eibar, northern Spain, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, right, looks on after Deportivo SD Eibar scored a goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and SD Eibar at Ipurua stadium, in Eibar, northern Spain, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Real Madrid's head manager Santiago Solari watches the match during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and SD Eibar at Ipurua stadium, in Eibar, northern Spain, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Real Madrid lost the match 3-0. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Real Madrid's head manager Santiago Solari, top center, leaves the pitch after his team lost the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and SD Eibar at Ipurua stadium, in Eibar, northern Spain, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Real Madrid lost the match 3-0. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
