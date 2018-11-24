Man arrested after shooting in Ralls

By Michael Cantu | November 24, 2018 at 5:54 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 5:57 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - One person has been arrested after being accused of shooting a person in Ralls on Friday night.

The Ralls Police Department reported officers responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. and found a man with a singular, non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect accused of the shooting left the scene before officers arrived.

Police were able to find the suspect at around 11:30 p.m. inside a home in Cone, with the help of the Crosby County Sheriff’s Office and Lorenzo Police Department.

The investigation into the shooting is currently ongoing and names -- of both the suspect and victim -- have yet to be released. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.

