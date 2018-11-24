Tech leads at half, 17-14

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - It is a typical Texas shootout, aided by commendable offenses and on-again-off-again defenses, as the Baylor Bears went up against Texas Tech for the last regular-season game of the year with bowl eligibility at stake.
This could possibly be the last game of the season for the Red Raiders if the team loses. Tech must win Saturday’s game in order to become bowl eligible as the team currently sits at a 5-6 record.
However, there is a shining light as some of the more experienced quarterbacks were seen warming up before the game. Jett Duffey is said to sit out today’s game due to an injury, and McLane Carter, Alan Bowman and Colt Garrett were suited up.
It was Carter who took the reins and within the first couple minutes of play was able to throw in a touchdown pass. But a sack in early in the game had him limping, and coming off the field was visibly in pain.
Baylor’s Charlie Brewer went in for the Bears and slowly made it down the field throwing in a touchdown pass, evening up the game with less than three minutes left in the quarter.
Though slightly injured, Carter was able to come back into the game. But the offense’s attempt at making it back into the red zone failed and Tech was forced to use Clayton Hatfield to kick in a field goal, making his 13th straight successful field goal for the season.
Ending the first quarter, Tech was up 10-7.
Early in the second quarter Baylor made strides offensively, and were able to catch the lead after Brewer was able to make a successful 41-yard pass to Tyquan Thornton.
Back in the saddle, Carter made a successful 32-yard pass to Seth Collins to put Tech in a position to score. After that a short run into the end zone put Tech back in the lead at 17-14 with more than 12 minutes left in the second.
A fumble after the kickoff put Baylor in not an ideal field position for its next offensive drive. Two plays in Brewer went for a long pass and was intercepted by Tech’s Jah’Shawn Johnson, giving the Red Raiders possession again.
It was another back and forth for the rest of the half as both teams remained scoreless.
With 1 second left on the clock Baylor called a timeout, traded quarterbacks and attempted a risky Hail Mary pass. However, that pass was intercepted by Vaughnte Dorsey, ending the half.
