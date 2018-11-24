Tech up 7-0 against Baylor

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders are set for their last regular-season game against the Baylor Bears Saturday at 11 a.m. inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
This could possibly be the last game of the season for the Red Raiders if the team loses. Tech must win Saturday’s game in order to become bowl eligible as the team currently sits at a 5-6 record.
However, there is a shining light as some of the more experienced quarterbacks were seen warming up before the game. Jett Duffey is said to sit out today’s game due to an injury, and McLane Carter, Alan Bowman and Colt Garrett were suited up.
It was Carter who took the reins and within the first couple minutes of play was able to throw in a touchdown pass. But a sack in early in the game had him limping, and coming off the field was visibly in pain.
Stick with Pete Christy and Devin Ward for constant game updates.
