Lubbock teen hosting seventh Charlie’s Kids-4-Kids Coat Drive

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A local teen has been helping keep children warm across the south plains for seven years now.
When he was 6 years old, Charlie Pitner started Charlie’s Kids-4-Kids Coat Drive collecting new and gently used coats to give to those in need.
“I was listening to the radio one night. It was (KLOVE-FM), a Christian radio station, was doing a drive where you would donate so much money a month and they would donate a coat to a third world country and we didn’t have the budget to do $40 a month so I came out 10 minutes later to talk to my mom," Charlie said. "We decided to talk to our church and to start our own coat drive.”
Throughout the last seven years, he has collected more than 4,000 coats to give away to those in need.
Charlie said the organizations has collected more than 230 coats the first year and last year 1,036 coats last year. Donated coats can be new or gently used. The coats have gone to a variety of local charities over the years.
“This year they’re going to Kingdom Come Ministries and we’re going to donate them a lot to schools" Charlie said.
With all the donations over the years, the seventh grader is still inspired by the community. Charlie has a goal to collect 1,250 coats this year.
The coat drive will run until Dec. 9. and the public is encouraged to take a new or gently used coat to any of the locations:
- First United Methodist Church, located at 1411 Broadway
- Wentz Orthodontics at 6102 82nd St. or 4013 84th St.
- Ready Set Go Gymnastics at 5825 50th St.
- Triple J’s at 1807 Buddy Holly Ave.
- Best In Home Care LLC at 5145 69th St.
