Windy and colder overnight and Sunday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -High clouds will move across the South Plains overnight tonight. No precipitation is expected across the viewing area the next few days.
A strong cold front will track across the South Plains overnight tonight. The front will bring strong north winds and much colder temperatures Sunday.
Fair to partly cloudy skies continue across the area overnight with low temperatures falling into the 30’s after the front moves through the area.
Southwest winds remain gusty at 15 to 25 mph through midnight. Winds become north at 20 to 30 mph around sunrise Sunday.
Patchy blowing dust is possible Sunday morning. This may continue through the mid-afternoon hours Sunday. High temperatures remain in the 40’s and 50’s.
Wind gusts may exceed 40 mph Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon. Look for wind speeds to taper off late Sunday afternoon.
Clear skies are in the forecast Sunday night with much colder overnight low temperatures between 20 and 25 degrees in the Lubbock area. Teens are possible near Muleshoe and across the northern and Northwestern South Plains Monday morning.
Clouds increase Monday afternoon, but no precipitation is expected. Highs remain in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s Monday afternoon with lower wind speeds in the forecast Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.