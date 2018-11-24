LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Windy Weekend Ahead! Temperatures increase well above our seasonal average this afternoon, reaching the low to mid 70′s under sunny sky and a few thin high clouds drifting through the region from west to east. Westerly wind becomes sustained between 15-25mph this afternoon and gusting at times up to 35mph. Sunset brings slightly slower wind speeds.
Cold air advecting into the Southern Plains will bring strong and gusty wind through sunrise on Sunday morning while temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30′s. Sustained northerly wind will be the headline for tomorrow, sustained between 25-30mph and gusting up to 45mph. The dry nature of this air mass along with drier fuel conditions will elevate wildfire danger, outdoor burning is discouraged to be safe.
Cold air lingers through Monday making it a cold start to the school week with morning temperatures dropping into the mid 20′s, some communities in our northern viewing area may be experience a hard freeze. Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the low 50′s with calm southwesterly wind and mostly sunny sky.
The good news in the 7Day forecast is the warming trend for afternoon high temperatures to return to more pleasant conditions through the week with relatively calm wind compared to this Windy Weekend on the South Plains.
