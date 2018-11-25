10 area teams move into regional playoff round

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here are the 10 remaining area teams that are moving into the regional round of the Texas state high school football playoffs.
Coronado vs Denton Ryan 3 pm Saturday at ACU
Lubbock Cooper vs. Justin Northwest 4 pm Friday at ACU
Shallowater vs. Eastland 7 pm Thursday in Sweetwater
Abernathy vs. Tulia 7 pm Friday in Plainview
New Deal vs. Panhandle 7 pm Friday in Dimmitt
Sundown vs. West Texas 7 pm Friday in Bushland
Motley County vs. Follett 7 pm Thursday in White Deer
Jayton vs. Grandfalls-Royalty 6:30 pm Friday in Sterling City
