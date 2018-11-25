10 area teams move into regional playoff round

10 area teams move into regional playoff round
The End Zone brought to you by Lubbock Christian University and FiberMax cotton. (Picasa)
By Pete Christy | November 24, 2018 at 9:07 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 9:12 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here are the 10 remaining area teams that are moving into the regional round of the Texas state high school football playoffs.

Coronado vs Denton Ryan 3 pm Saturday at ACU

Lubbock Cooper vs. Justin Northwest 4 pm Friday at ACU

Shallowater vs. Eastland 7 pm Thursday in Sweetwater

Abernathy vs. Tulia 7 pm Friday in Plainview

New Deal vs. Panhandle 7 pm Friday in Dimmitt

Sundown vs. West Texas 7 pm Friday in Bushland

Motley County vs. Follett 7 pm Thursday in White Deer

Jayton vs. Grandfalls-Royalty 6:30 pm Friday in Sterling City

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.