Career night for Brewer leads Texas Tech over HBU

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Thanksgiving hangover did not effect Lady Raider Basketball as Texas Tech defeated Houston Baptist, 82-76, on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders improved to 4-1 for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
Tech capitalized on a 19-point second quarter from Brittany Brewer to give the Lady Raiders a 39-37 lead heading into the half.
Houston Baptist tried to battle back in the second half, tying the game at 45-45 midway through the third quarter. The Lady Raiders turned it up with a 43-point second half to seal the win over the Huskies.
Brittany Brewer had an outstanding game as she posted a career best 34 points against the Huskies. She is the first Lady Raider to score 30+ points since the 2016-17 season. In the second quarter alone, the junior scored 19 points. She also tallied 13 rebounds, marking her fourth double-double of the season and seventh of her career.
Freshman Chrislyn Carr recorded a career high 19 points in just her fifth collegiate game.
GAME NOTES
- Three Lady Raiders scored in double figures today against the Huskies. Texas Tech has had 3+ players in double figures in all five games played this season.
- The Lady Raiders have scored 20+ points in 12 of the 20 quarters played this season.
- Texas Tech shot a season best 48.5 percent from the field, led by Brittany Brewer who shot 69.5 percent from the field.
- In the second quarter alone, Brewer scored 19 points. She is the first Lady Raider to score 15 or more points in a single quarter since Recee’ Caldwell scored 15 at Arkansas on Dec. 3, 2016.
UP NEXT
The Lady Raiders host Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday, Nov. 28, for the final home game of the six-game stretch. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
