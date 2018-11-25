Career night for Brewer leads Texas Tech over HBU

November 24, 2018 at 8:33 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 8:33 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Thanksgiving hangover did not effect Lady Raider Basketball as Texas Tech defeated Houston Baptist, 82-76, on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Raiders improved to 4-1 for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Tech capitalized on a 19-point second quarter from Brittany Brewer to give the Lady Raiders a 39-37 lead heading into the half.

Houston Baptist tried to battle back in the second half, tying the game at 45-45 midway through the third quarter. The Lady Raiders turned it up with a 43-point second half to seal the win over the Huskies.

Brittany Brewer had an outstanding game as she posted a career best 34 points against the Huskies. She is the first Lady Raider to score 30+ points since the 2016-17 season. In the second quarter alone, the junior scored 19 points. She also tallied 13 rebounds, marking her fourth double-double of the season and seventh of her career.

Freshman Chrislyn Carr recorded a career high 19 points in just her fifth collegiate game.

GAME NOTES

  • Lady Raiders improve to 4-1 for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
  • Three Lady Raiders scored in double figures today against the Huskies. Texas Tech has had 3+ players in double figures in all five games played this season.
  • The Lady Raiders have scored 20+ points in 12 of the 20 quarters played this season.
  • Texas Tech shot a season best 48.5 percent from the field, led by Brittany Brewer who shot 69.5 percent from the field.
  • Junior Brittany Brewer had a career day as she posted 34 points for the Lady Raiders. She is the first Lady Raider to record 30+ points since Recee’ Caldwell posted 38 against Texas A&M on Nov. 17, 2016.
  • In the second quarter alone, Brewer scored 19 points. She is the first Lady Raider to score 15 or more points in a single quarter since Recee’ Caldwell scored 15 at Arkansas on Dec. 3, 2016.
  • Brewer also posted 13 rebounds, marking her fourth double double of the season and seventh of her career.
  • Freshman point guard Chrislyn Carr scored a career high 19 points against the Huskies.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders host Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday, Nov. 28, for the final home game of the six-game stretch. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

