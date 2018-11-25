Catastrophic Northern California fire is finally contained

After a brief delay to let a downpour pass, volunteers resume their search for human remains at a mobile home park in Paradise, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. A team from Orange County in Southern California is among several teams conducting a second search of a mobile home park after the deadly Camp wildfire torched part of Butte County in Northern California. Task force leader Craig Covey, in blue jacket at center, says his team is doing a second search because there are outstanding reports of missing people whose last known address was at the mobile home park. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne) (Kathleen Ronayne)
November 25, 2018 at 10:33 AM CST - Updated November 25 at 10:45 AM

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — A massive wildfire that killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes in Northern California is finally contained

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Sunday that the Camp fire has been surrounded by firefighters after several days of rain.

Crews continue sifting through muddy ash for human remains in and around the devastated town of Paradise.

The nation's deadliest wildfire in a century killed at least 85 people, and 249 are on a list of those unaccounted for.

The flames broke out Nov. 8 and quickly ripped through 240 square miles (620 square kilometers) of dry brush and timber.

Steven McKnight, right, and Daniel Hansen saw through large pieces of sheet metal so they can be moved to allow cadaver dogs to search beneath them for signs of human remains at a mobile home park in Paradise, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. They said the mobile home park had already been hand searched, so they were re-examining it with search dogs. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)
Search team members move sheet metal to allow cadaver dogs to search beneath them for signs of human remains at a mobile home park in Paradise, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. They said the mobile home park had already been hand searched, so they were re-examining it with search dogs. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)
Craig Covey, task force leader for the Orange County search team, left, with David Harper, middle talk to resident Stewart Nugent outside his Paradise, Calif., home on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Covey and several team members took two giant brown bags full of lunch to 64-year-old Stewart Nugent, who stayed in his home and fought off flames. Rough is among the thousands of people whose homes burned down when the deadly wildfire ripped through Paradise and surrounding communities. At least 84 people died, and more than 13,000 homes were destroyed. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)
CORRECTS NAME TO CHRIS STEVENS INSTEAD OF CRAIG STEVENS - National Urban Search & Rescue Response System Orange County CATF-5 team members Imelda Cordova, third from right, talks to Andrew Ricker and Chris Stevens, far right, as their team takes cover from the rain in Paradise, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. High winds and heavy rains are temporarily halting the work of some search teams out looking for remains of people caught up in the deadly wildfire. The Camp Fire, which destroyed the historical mining town of Paradise, is the most deadly in state history, with 84 fatalities as of Friday, according to statistics from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It's also the deadliest in the U.S. in a century. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)
Eric Darling and his dog Wyatt are part of a search team from Orange County in Southern California who are among several teams conducting a second search of a mobile home park after the deadly Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. The team is doing a second search because there are outstanding reports of missing people whose last known address was at the mobile home park. They look for clues that may indicate someone couldn't get out, such as a car in the driveway or a wheelchair ramp. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)
National Urban Search & Rescue Response System Orange County CATF-5 team members take cover from the rain in Paradise, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. High winds and heavy rains are temporarily halting the work of some search teams out looking for remains of people caught up in the deadly wildfire. The Camp Fire, which destroyed the historical mining town of Paradise, is the most deadly in state history, with 84 fatalities as of Friday, according to statistics from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It's also the deadliest in the U.S. in a century. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)
Resident Stewart Nugent who stayed in his home and fought off the flames of a deadly wildfire stands outside his surviving home in Paradise, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. The Camp Fire, which destroyed the historical mining town of Paradise, is the most deadly in state history, with 84 fatalities as of Friday, according to statistics from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It's also the deadliest in the U.S. in a century. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)
In this Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, photo, scorched trees and foliage stand on rain-soaked, burned-over terrain near Malibu Creek State Park in Calabasas, Calif., following the Woolsey Fire. In Southern California, more residents were allowed to return to areas that were evacuated due to the 151-square-mile (391-square-kilometer) Woolsey Fire as crews worked to repair power, telephone and gas utilities. A storm on Thanksgiving Day passed without causing significant mudslides, but forecasters said more rain was possible next week. (AP Photo/John Antczak)
In this Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, photo, two oak trees stand on a rain-soaked, burned-over hillside following the Woolsey Fire in Agoura Hills, Calif. In Southern California, more residents were allowed to return to areas that were evacuated due to the 151-square-mile (391-square-kilometer) Woolsey Fire as crews worked to repair power, telephone and gas utilities. A storm on Thanksgiving Day passed without causing significant mudslides, but forecasters said more rain was possible next week. (AP Photo/John Antczak)
Nearly 19,000 buildings, most of them homes, are gone.