Fearless Champion is back, Cody retires
Fearless Champion (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
By Amber Stegall | November 25, 2018 at 5:59 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 5:59 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - According to a social media post by the Texas Tech Masked Rider, the horse filling in for Fearless Champion is retiring.

Fearless Champion was sidelined in August for a leg injury, but Cody came through in the clutch.

Fearless Champion has served as the horse for the Masked Rider since ascending to the position in 2012. The 13-year-old Quarter Horse gelding made his first appearance at the Meineke Car Care Bowl on Dec. 28 of that year and has served in the role ever since.

Since Cody is retiring, Fearless Champion will be at all non-running events, including a Christmas parade in Mt. Vernon, Texas.

