Official: Kingsbury out as Texas Tech head coach

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech has fired Football Coach Kliff Kingsbury the day after losing to Baylor, according to Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt. Hocutt will address the media regarding the future of the Red Raider football program at 2 p.m. CT this afternoon. Watch it live here.
Hocutt informed Kingsbury of the decision Sunday morning, one day after the Red Raiders ended the season with a fifth-consecutive loss. Tech concluded the 2018 campaign with a 5-7 record following a 35-24 loss to Baylor on Saturday.
“I’d like to thank Kliff Kingsbury for his six years of dedication leading our football program,” Hocutt said. “He’s worked very hard and represented us in a first-class manner.”
Kingsbury closes his tenure leading his alma mater with a 35-40 overall record, including a 19-35 mark in Big 12 play. He led the Red Raiders to three bowl appearances during his six seasons with trips to the 2013 Holiday Bowl, 2015 AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl and the 2017 Birmingham Bowl.
“For what he achieved and contributed to Texas Tech, as an athlete, a student and our football coach, Kliff Kingsbury has a special place in the hearts of Red Raiders,” Texas Tech President Dr. Lawrence Schovanec said. “As a coach, he was a model of class and character, and he always put the best interests of his student-athletes first. I admire and appreciate all he has done for Texas Tech.”
The former Red Raider quarterback took over the program back in 2013, where in his first year with the team, he took them to the Holiday Bowl and had a record of 8-5.
Following his first season, Texas Tech Athletics gave Kingsbury a contract extension and in September of 2014, Kingsbury was signed on to a seven year contract extension that was supposed to go through the 2020 season.
But, since then, things have been much different as the Red Raiders finish sub-500 three of the next four years and wouldn’t win a bowl game in any of them.
Kingsbury entered this season with a 30-33 record, and finished his career with a record of 35-40.
