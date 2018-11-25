Team Sources: Kingsbury out as Texas Tech head coach

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech has fired Football Coach Kliff Kingsbury the day after losing to Baylor, according to a team source. Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt will address the media regarding the future of the Red Raider football program at 2 p.m. CT this afternoon. Watch it live here.
The Red Raiders started the 2018 season with a record of 5-2, but finished the year dropping five-consecutive games.
The former Red Raider quarterback took over the program back in 2013, where in his first year with the team, he took them to the Holiday Bowl and had a record of 8-5.
Following his first season, Texas Tech Athletics gave Kingsbury a contract extension and in September of 2014, Kingsbury was signed on to a seven year contract extension that was supposed to go through the 2020 season.
But, since then, things have been much different as the Red Raiders finish sub-500 three of the next four years and wouldn’t win a bowl game in any of them.
Kingsbury entered this season with a 30-33 record, and finished his career with a record of 35-40.
