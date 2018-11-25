Texas Tech cannot confirm reports of Kingsbury firing

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Despite some of the rumors circulating throughout social media, no officials with Texas Tech have confirmed Kliff Kingsbury, Tech’s football coach, is out of a job.
Talks of his firing have been circulating throughout the week, leading up to the game against Baylor earlier on Saturday. After the loss some media entities cited unnamed sources and reported Kingsbury had been fired.
However, officials with Texas Tech Athletics have not confirmed or commented on his status as the team’s coach. Officials have said reports are premature and there is nothing to confirm at this point in time.
When asked about the potential of being released from his position, Kingsbury did respond by saying nothing will be officials until after he has spoken with Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update its website if there is any information on Kingsbury’s status as coach.
