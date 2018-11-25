Wind Advisory In Effect Until 3pm

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Cold air advecting into the Southern Plains is bringing strong and gusty wind through region. Sustained northerly wind will be the headline for today, sustained between 25-40mph and gusting up to 55mph. Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the viewing area.The National Weather Service advises that “STRONG CROSSWINDS WILL MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. IN ADDITION, THE WIND COULD TOSS AROUND LOOSE OR UNSECURED OBJECTS.” The dry nature of this air mass along with drier fuel conditions will elevate wildfire danger, outdoor burning is discouraged to be safe.