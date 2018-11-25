Wind Advisory In Effect Until 3pm

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Cold air advecting into the Southern Plains is bringing strong and gusty wind through region. Sustained northerly wind will be the headline for today, sustained between 25-40mph and gusting up to 55mph. Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the viewing area.The National Weather Service advises that “STRONG CROSSWINDS WILL MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. IN ADDITION, THE WIND COULD TOSS AROUND LOOSE OR UNSECURED OBJECTS.” The dry nature of this air mass along with drier fuel conditions will elevate wildfire danger, outdoor burning is discouraged to be safe.
Temperatures will struggle to reach 50° here in the Hub City, but wind chill will make it feel much closer to freezing through the day while wind speeds remain strong. Bundling up is advised for anyone who will be outdoors today as well as skin protection such as lotion or lip balm to protect from the elements.
Cold air lingers through Monday making it a cold start to the school week with morning temperatures dropping into the mid 20′s, some communities in our northern viewing area may be experience a hard freeze. Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the low 50′s with calm southwesterly wind and mostly sunny sky.
Warming trend for afternoon high temperatures to return to more pleasant conditions through the week with relatively calm wind compared to this Windy Weekend on the South Plains.
