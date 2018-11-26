After rescue, Gaza's only grand piano makes public comeback

Japanese pianist Kaoru Imahigashi plays the piano while opera singer Fujiko Hirai, right, perform during a concert to mark the debut of Gaza's only grand piano after it was rescued from conflict, at a theater nestled in the Palestinian Red Crescent Society's building in Gaza City, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. The only grand piano in the Gaza Strip is debuting to the public for the first time in over a decade after its restoration. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) (AP)