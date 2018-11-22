Almost 6,000 pounds of drugs discovered during Texas DPS traffic stop

DONLEY COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - A man is in the Donley County Jail after a DPS trooper discovered marijuana and THC-containing products during a traffic stop.
Around 6:47 p.m. on Nov. 20, an RV was stopped along US-287 near Clarendon by a DPS trooper for a traffic violation.
Upon a search of the RV, the trooper found vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana and THC products in the cargo area.
The driver, William Davis of Sacramento, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.
He is being held in the Donley County Jail to await trial.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.