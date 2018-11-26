Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old in Houston

HOUSTON, TX (KCBD) - Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert for the Houston Police Department for missing two-year-old, Jeremiah Lambert (DOB 10/18/2016).
Jeremiah is male, African American, has brown hair and brown eyes, and scars on his forehead. He was last seen on Calhoun Road in Houston wearing jeans, cowboy boots and a blue and white striped shirt (same as in photo).
Jeremiah was taken from his home by Prentis Curtis yesterday, November 24, 2018. Curtis is an African American male and is in a blue 2010 Dodge Nitro, Texas License Plate #KMX-4767.
The child is believed to be in danger and anyone with information is asked to immediately call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600. Jeremiah was taken from his home by Prentis Curtis yesterday, November 24, 2018.
Curtis is an African American male and is in a blue 2010 Dodge Nitro, Texas License Plate #KMX-4767. The child is believed to be in danger and anyone with information is asked to immediately call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.