25-year-old Tech grad goes missing in Austin

AUSTIN, TX (KCBD) - The Austin Police Department is pulling together numerous resources in the search for Martin Gutierrez, a 25-year-old Texas Tech graduate.
Gutierrez was last seen on Nov. 19 at around 1 a.m. near Rainey Street in Austin, according to an APD news release. At the time he had on a black Patagonia jacket, light green shirt, dark blue jeans and gray Vans shoes.
He stands at 5 feet, 8 inches; weighs around 160 pounds; and has black hair and brown eyes. APD is still conducting a missing person investigation and is asking for the public’s help in trying to find Gutierrez.
On Monday KVUE-TV reported a body was found in the Colorado River, near the area Gutierrez was missing. However, there is no official indication that it could be related to Gutierrez’s disappearance.
