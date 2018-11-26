Brief Wind Break

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - As we return to our typical routines - I hope you had a good holiday, even if you had to work at some point! – we are greeted with a very cold start to the day. After sunrise temperatures are in the teens and twenties and wind chills in the single-digits and teens across much of the area. And that's with very little wind. Otherwise it's clear and dry with no weather-related travel issues locally or regionally. However…
Weather in the Midwest and Northeast is and will be causing delays and cancellations at airports in those and other areas. Even though weather where you are and where you may be traveling to is calm, if you are headed to an airport you should check with the respective airline on the status of a particular flight.
Much warmer afternoons are coming. Today highs will hit the 50s. Tomorrow the 60s. And Wednesday some of us will hit the 70s. Including Lubbock. Nights will not be as cold, with Lubbock-area lows above freezing from Wednesday through Saturday.
The West Texas wind machine begins spinning up Wednesday afternoon in a Spring-like fashion. Expect more wind Thursday through Saturday. I expect Wednesday to be the least windy, Friday the windiest, and Thursday and Saturday to fall in-between. Check out our forecast here on our Weather Page for details. Forecast wind speeds shown are for expected sustained speeds. Gusts will be greater.
Cooler air begins returning this weekend, but at this time no precipitation is expected through the weekend.
A slight chance of wintry showers, based on early data, may develop around Monday night. If we do get showers, they are a little more likely Tuesday morning. Expect there may be changes to the forecast for early next week as additional data arrives and the days between now and then become fewer.
As I write this, the low reported at the Lubbock airport is 21°, which ties the coldest reading there this month so far. It also was 21° on the 13th. As of midnight this morning, Lubbock's average temperature for this November is 45.9°, which is 4.9 degrees below the average to date. Temperatures (so far) have ranged from the noted 21° to 79° (November 6). The 0.07" of precipitation measured so far (at the airport) is two-thirds an inch below the average month-to-date.
On This Date, November 26, 2015: Behind a sharp cold front that ignited a few strong thunderstorms late in the afternoon on Thanksgiving, freezing rain and freezing drizzle developed late in the evening. It continued on and off through Saturday the 28th. The brunt of the ice fell on Black Friday which dealt a blow to area merchants hoping for strong holiday sales. The worst ice accumulations, 1/2 to 1 inch, fell in a swath from just east of Crosbyton northeast to Matador, Paducah and Childress. Thousands of people in Motley, Dickens, Cottle, and Childress Counties were without power for up to three days. Scores of vehicle accidents, mostly minor, were common, especially on Lubbock overpasses where around 1/4" of ice accumulated. On This Date information courtesy of Caprock Weather.
One month later the Blizzard of 2015 struck West Texas. The Lubbock airport measured 11.2 inches of snowfall (December 26-27).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock will be at 5:40 PM CST and tomorrow’s sunrise at 7:30 AM CST.
