Brief Wind Break

On This Date, November 26, 2015: Behind a sharp cold front that ignited a few strong thunderstorms late in the afternoon on Thanksgiving, freezing rain and freezing drizzle developed late in the evening. It continued on and off through Saturday the 28th. The brunt of the ice fell on Black Friday which dealt a blow to area merchants hoping for strong holiday sales. The worst ice accumulations, 1/2 to 1 inch, fell in a swath from just east of Crosbyton northeast to Matador, Paducah and Childress. Thousands of people in Motley, Dickens, Cottle, and Childress Counties were without power for up to three days. Scores of vehicle accidents, mostly minor, were common, especially on Lubbock overpasses where around 1/4" of ice accumulated. On This Date information courtesy of Caprock Weather.