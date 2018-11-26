Coronado Mustangs: End Zone Team of the Week

By Pete Christy | November 25, 2018 at 8:58 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 8:59 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The Coronado Mustangs are the End Zone Team of the Week after a thrilling 41-34 win over Azle in the Area Round of the playoffs. The Mustangs trailed by 14 with under seven minutes to play, but rallied to take a 1 point lead. Azle then tried a game winning field goal, but Coronado blocked it and returned it for a touchdown to seal the deal.

Coronado now gets a rematch with Denton Ryan, who beat them last year 69-49.

Coach Seth Parr and the Mustangs came in studio and talked about the big win and about facing #3 Denton Ryan in the next round

