Coronado Mustangs: End Zone Team of the Week

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The Coronado Mustangs are the End Zone Team of the Week after a thrilling 41-34 win over Azle in the Area Round of the playoffs. The Mustangs trailed by 14 with under seven minutes to play, but rallied to take a 1 point lead. Azle then tried a game winning field goal, but Coronado blocked it and returned it for a touchdown to seal the deal.
Coronado now gets a rematch with Denton Ryan, who beat them last year 69-49.
Coach Seth Parr and the Mustangs came in studio and talked about the big win and about facing #3 Denton Ryan in the next round
