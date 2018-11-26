Hodges Community Center to host Santa Paws event Saturday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Hodges Community Center, located at 4011 University Ave., will host its 10th annual Santa Paws event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their pets and get a picture with Santa Claus, which will cost $5 and includes a holiday card, according to a City of Lubbock news release. Guests are also welcome to bring their own cameras.
Admission for the event is free and the first 50 families who attend will receive a holiday treat bag. Dogs that attend are required to be on a leash at all times.
The City of Lubbock’s Animal Services will also attend and provide free microchips for dogs, which can serve as a way to ensure pets can be identified in case they become lost.
Those who would like more information are asked to call 806-767-3706.
