Hodges Community Center to host Santa Paws event Saturday
By Michael Cantu | November 26, 2018 at 12:20 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 12:20 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Hodges Community Center, located at 4011 University Ave., will host its 10th annual Santa Paws event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their pets and get a picture with Santa Claus, which will cost $5 and includes a holiday card, according to a City of Lubbock news release. Guests are also welcome to bring their own cameras.

Admission for the event is free and the first 50 families who attend will receive a holiday treat bag. Dogs that attend are required to be on a leash at all times.

The City of Lubbock’s Animal Services will also attend and provide free microchips for dogs, which can serve as a way to ensure pets can be identified in case they become lost.

Those who would like more information are asked to call 806-767-3706.

