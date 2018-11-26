House fire turns deadly for elderly man who tried to save disabled woman

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS spent Tuesday, Nov. 20 at the scene of a house fire in the 2500 block of 70th Street.
A 70-year-old man, a disabled 40-year-old woman, and a 38-year-old woman were injured in the fire and taken to University Medical Center with burn and other injuries. Officials from UMC report the man was in critical condition and passed away late last week. The 40-year-old disabled woman has since been released from the hospital. The 38-year-old woman was critically injured in the fire and remains hospitalized.
Firefighters report the fire began shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday and there is smoke damage to the entire house.
Lubbock Fire Rescue released an update saying the fire was ruled accidental. Fire marshals determined the cause to be the improper use of extension cords that overloaded circuits.
Fire officials say the 70-year-old man ran into the home to save the disabled woman.
A 16-year-old girl and the 38-year-old woman were visiting the disabled woman at the time of the fire. The 16-year-old was able to escape the fire unharmed.
