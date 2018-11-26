New details released in connection with Burkburnett Amber Alert suspects

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Nearly a week after an Amber Alert was issued for a Burkburnett toddler, more information is being released about the suspects.
Michael Scott Smith, 48, and Robin Michelle Golden, 51, are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Stop and Render Aid at the scene of an accident.
Officials with the Burkburnett Police Department said the pair took the toddler by force from a home in the city. During the altercation, officials said a person was ran over while Smith and Golden drove away.
Both were arrested in Santa Rosa, New Mexico on Tuesday, November 20. They appeared before a judge on Monday and were not granted bond. They will be brought back to Wichita County once the proper paperwork is filled out.
The deadline to do so is December 26. Smith and Golden will remain behind bars in New Mexico until local authorities make arrangements for them to be brought back to Texas.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.