SPC to host music-centered Fest Week from Dec. 3-6

LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) - The Create Arts Department of South Plains College will host its Fest Week, a music-centered series of performances, from Monday, Dec. 3 to Thursday, Dec. 6 in Levelland.
Performances are set to begin at 5 p.m. inside the Tom T. Hall Production Studio in Levelland and there is no admission charge for the events, according to an SPC news release. Doors for the shows will open at 4:30 p.m.
On Monday the studio will host Country Fest, which will feature modern country, traditional country, swing, Texas and southern style country music. Performers will include Pickin' on the Plains, South Plains Playboys, Murky Waters, SPC Youth Live and Country Jukebox.
Tuesday will be Rock Fest, which will feature classic, metal, alternative rock and rock-and-roll. Performers for that day include School of Rock, The Kings & Queens of Wallney, Shark-Tato, Titanic, The Rickets, The Alvaradoz and Sol Glow.
Wednesday will be Groove Fest, which will feature modern and traditional jazz, R&B and blues music. Performers for that day include Electric Jazz Ensemble, Real Book, Grammatical Correct, Funk Shway and YaYa.
Thursday is Showcase night and will have a Songwriter Listening Hour, Touring Ensemble, Alterna TV and Thursday Nite Live.
