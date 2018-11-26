Texas Tech basketball ranked in AP Poll

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - For the first time this season, the Red Raider basketball team has been ranked inside of the AP Top 25 poll.
The AP announced their poll Monday, and Texas Tech is ranked 20th in the country.
This is the first time this season that the Red Raiders have been ranked in the AP Poll.
Currently, the Red Raiders are 6-0 on the season, with quality wins over USC and Nebraska.
Up next for the team, they will face the Memphis Tigers (3-3) in the HoopHall Invitational in Miami, this Saturday.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.