Warmer temperatures heading to West Texas

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -It will be another cold night on the south plains, just not as cold as Monday morning. This morning’s low temperatures dipped to 14 degrees in Denver City and 15 in Muleshoe. Tuesday mornings lows will still fall to near 20 degrees for communities along the Texas/New Mexico state line. It will again be cold in Lubbock and surrounding communities as the morning lows will tumble to the mid 20s in the central south plains.
As for the rest of Tuesday it will be warmer as the sunshine will combine with a south to southwest wind at 10-20 mph and push the afternoon temperatures to the low and possibly mid-60s.
That will be the beginning of several days of nice weather for the south plains as afternoon temps will make it to the 70s Wednesday and Thursday, dipping slightly to the 60s on Friday.
Along with the warmer temperatures winds will return to the south plains with gusts from 20-30 mph beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday. With warmer temps, gusty winds and dry conditions elevated fire danger will return late in the week.
The weekend will bring another surge of colder air that will eventually pull the daytime highs to the 40s by Monday afternoon.
