Warmer temps headed to west Texas

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -It will be another cold night on the south plains, just not as cold as Monday morning. This morning’s low temperatures dipped to 14 degrees in Denver City and 15 in Muleshoe. Tuesday mornings lows will still fall to near 20 degrees for communities along the Texas/New Mexico state line. It will again be cold in Lubbock and surrounding communities as the morning lows will tumble to the mid 20s in the central south plains.