Asian shares rise despite Trump's latest talk on tariffs

TRUMP ON TARIFFS: In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said it is "highly unlikely" he'll reverse plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods in January. He also threatened to impose tariffs on more Chinese goods if he fails to broker a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week. The two leaders are set to meet on the sidelines of G-20 summit in Argentina, which takes place on Friday and Saturday. Trump also said that the new tariffs would "maybe" apply to iPhones and laptops imported from China. Apple slumped 2.1 percent to $170.93 in after-hours trading, erasing its gains in the U.S. session.