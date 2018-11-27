Body found in Austin lake confirmed to be missing Tech grad

AUSTIN, TX (KCBD) - The Austin Police Department has confirmed the body found at Lady Bird Lake on Monday is that of 25-year-old Martin Gutierrez, a Texas Tech grad.
On Monday KVUE-TV reported a body was found in the Colorado River, near the area Gutierrez was missing. Family members confirmed to a number of Austin media Tuesday morning that the body was Martin.
Gutierrez was last seen on Nov. 19 at around 1 a.m. near Rainey Street in Austin, according to an APD news release. At the time he had on a black Patagonia jacket, light green shirt, dark blue jeans and gray Vans shoes.
Tuesday afternoon Austin police said next of kin had been notified and that they were still waiting on toxicology results from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office.
Gutierrez was a 2017 graduate of Texas Tech’s Rawls College of Business. According to his LinkedIn account he worked as a Financial Analyst in the Dallas area.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.