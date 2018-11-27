Caravan migrants explore options after Tijuana border clash

A migrant girl with a U.S. flag sits on the shoulders of a man marching with other migrants to the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, as they try to reach the U.S. The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived in the city. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) (AP)