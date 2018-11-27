How Warm, How Windy

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - As forecast, this morning is not as cold as yesterday's, which along with the November 13 low was the coldest of the month and the season so far. Still forecast, a warmer afternoon. Then a warmer afternoon. And yet another warmer afternoon. However, each day will bring more wind.
Today expect a bit of a breeze from late morning through the afternoon. Tomorrow will become breezy, with gusts near 30 or so mph likely. Thursday will become somewhat windy, with gusts near 35 or so mph possible. Friday will become windy.
The strongest wind of the week and weekend will be Friday, with gusts greater than 40 mph likely and gusts near 60 mph possible. The wind and dry conditions will create an elevated wildfire danger, making Friday a No Burn Day. Patchy blowing dust is likely and areas of low visibility in blowing dust are possible. It's the West Texas Wind Machine I mentioned yesterday.
Not quite as windy this weekend but much cooler. Then chilly early next week. The slight chance of wintry showers I mentioned yesterday appears now to be a slim chance. The change is reflected in our forecast here on our Weather Page. Forecast wind speeds shown are for expected sustained speeds. Gusts, noted above, will be greater.
The "2018 Thanksgiving Weekend" blizzard this morning is a snow storm over the northeastern United States, in particular northeastern New York and northern New England. As noted yesterday, such weather may result in flight delays and cancellations at airports in other areas of the country. If you will be headed to an airport you should check with the respective airline on the status of a particular flight.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 21°, eleven degrees below the average for the date. The high was 53°, six degrees below average. The November 26 record low is 8° (1980) and the record high 82° (1970). For today, November 27, Lubbock’s average low is 31° and the high 59°. The record low is 12° (1976 and 1938) and the record high 81° (1949).
Today's sunset in Lubbock will be at 5:39 PM CST and tomorrow's sunrise at 7:31 AM CST.
On This Date, November 27, 1976: After two snowstorms already this fall, West Texas saw its third snowstorm begin around 1 AM on the 27th and last through 10 AM on the 28th. Generally between two and four inches of snow fell on the Texas South Plains, one to two inches in the eastern Panhandle, but five to seven inches in the mountains of Far West Texas. Numerous minor auto accidents were reported.
“On This Day in Texas South Plains Weather History” courtesy Caprock Weather www.caprockweather.com
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.