How Warm, How Windy

On This Date, November 27, 1976: After two snowstorms already this fall, West Texas saw its third snowstorm begin around 1 AM on the 27th and last through 10 AM on the 28th. Generally between two and four inches of snow fell on the Texas South Plains, one to two inches in the eastern Panhandle, but five to seven inches in the mountains of Far West Texas. Numerous minor auto accidents were reported.