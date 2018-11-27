Leach: Pay me for 2009, then we’ll talk

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Mike Leach’s name has been in the rumor mill amid wishful thinking for some Red Raider fans and big money donors to return and lead Texas Tech football in the wake of Kliff Kingsbury’s firing.
Leach spoke by text message to KCBD’s Pete Christy Monday night “Before I would even talk to them, they would have to pay me the money that they owe me for 2009.”
In the past, Leach has said he was only paid $300,000 of his $2.6 Million salary in 2009, which included an $800,000 bonus if he was still the coach on December 31, 2009, the day after he was fired.
Texas Tech released a statement back in October of 2017 that said in part “Mike Leach was paid everything due to him under his contract as of the date of his termination.”
Leach guided the Red Raiders to a 9-4 record in 2009 and is the winningest coach in Texas Tech history, going 84-43 and making 10 bowl games in his 10 seasons with the Red Raiders
Leach is currently coaching at Washington State, who is ranked #12 after finishing the regular season with a 10-2 record.
