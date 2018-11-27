LFR responds to 2-alarm fire in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is on the scene of a two-alarm cotton mote fire inside a warehouse at 1201 East 40th Street in Lubbock.
Officials on scene report the call came in at around 3:21 a.m. after a security guard noticed the fire. One roof has collapsed and another has smoke coming from it.
Eight fire engines have been called out and it was reported one has run out of water. There has been no injuries reported from this fire.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
