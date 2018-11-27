LFR responds to 2-alarm fire in East Lubbock

Lubbock Fire Rescue responds to a cotton mote fire inside a warehouse in East Lubbock on Nov. 27.
By Michael Cantu | November 27, 2018 at 5:50 AM CST - Updated November 27 at 6:54 AM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is on the scene of a two-alarm cotton mote fire inside a warehouse at 1201 East 40th Street in Lubbock.

Officials on scene report the call came in at around 3:21 a.m. after a security guard noticed the fire. One roof has collapsed and another has smoke coming from it.

Eight fire engines have been called out and it was reported one has run out of water. There has been no injuries reported from this fire.

LFR is working a 2nd alarm fire at 1201 E 40th with a cotton warehouse fire. Please stay clear of this area.

Posted by Lubbock Fire Department on Tuesday, November 27, 2018

