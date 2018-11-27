Man who saved woman in last week’s house fire to be laid to rest Thursday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - David S. Turner Sr., the 70-year-old man who died late last week after saving a relative from a fire, will be laid to rest Thursday.
Turner and two others were injured in the fire in the 2500 block of 70th Street on Nov. 20. All three were taken to University Medical Center. UMC officials announced Monday Turner had died and that a 38-year-old woman remained hospitalized in critical condition.
Turner was a longtime deputy for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, retiring from the county in 1991. He also served in the parole division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, retiring from that position in April.
Turner’s funeral will be held at Lubbock’s First Assembly of God at 3801 98th Street on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Venue on Broadway at 2202 Broadway.
Turner will be buried at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
He leaves behind his wife of 45 years and three children, along with six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Click here to sign his guestbook and read his obituary.
