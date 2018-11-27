More warmth and more wind in your forecast

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -As expected, spring winds and warmth have returned to the south plains and will be with us through Friday. In fact, you can expect afternoon highs in the 70s the next two days with a slight drop in temps on Friday. Just so you’ll know that winter is still close and highs will fall back to the 40s and 50s by Sunday and early next week.
It will be sunny for the next several days and winds will be on the increase Thursday and will stay with us through the weekend. Winds will average 15-25 mph most days, but will increase late week to 25-35 mph and higher. That will lead to some elevated fire danger for the area.
Since our winds will be primarily from the west to southwest for several more days it will remain dry and rain is not in our forecast through at least early next week.
As for night time low temperatures they will stay in the 30s or low 40s through Saturday and take a nose dive to the 20s by Monday morning.
Next week will likely be colder than normal but rain/snow chances will remain low.
