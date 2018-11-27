Preventing porch pirates during online shopping season

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Monday was projected to be the biggest shopping day in U.S. history. And according to Adobe Insights, Americans were expected to spend $7.8 Billion during “Cyber Monday.”
According to the Lubbock Police Department, there are more package thefts during November and December than the rest of the year. Last December, police say they had more than two dozen reports of packages being stolen.
So how do you keep your information and the items you ordered safe?
“A few of the tips that we suggest, if you’re going to shop online, make sure that whenever you have that packaged delivered to your house, you ought to have a signature. That way you’re receiving the package and it’s not left on the doorstep," Lubbock Police Public Information Officer Tiffany Taylor said. "Requiring that signature can really save you the headache and the hassle of worrying about your package being left unattended on your doorstep.”
“You can also opt to have the package delivered to the business," she added. "Whether it’s the Amazon store, UPS or FedEx – you can always opt to have it delivered to that store, so you can just go and pick it up. If for whatever reason you have it delivered to your home and you can’t be there, make sure you’re tracking the package, so you know when its delivered. And have a trusted friend or neighbor come by and grab the package so it’s not left there for an extended period. “
Taylor said Lubbock Police are keeping an eye out for thieves as well. “In addition to our patrol officers, who know to look out for package thefts during this time of year, we also have our crime suppression unit who will be out in plain clothes looking for those package thieves and trying to catch them in the act.”
And police have a few tips on how to keep your information safe while online.
First, make sure you’re buying from a trusted business that you know. And do your homework. Compare prices and look at customer reviews and the Better Business Bureau to see if the company has any complaints.
Do not use public Wi-Fi to shop online, and make sure the website you’re on is a ‘safe site’ with a lock in the URL as well as https:// before the web address.
Lubbock Police say make sure that you do not give out any unnecessary personal information - like your social security number. And if a deal is too good to be true - it probably is.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.