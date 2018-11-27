Registration to begin Dec. 3 for Lubbock Parks & Rec 3-on-3 basketball

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock’s Parks and Recreation department will have a 10-game 3-on-3 basketball season during January as part of its adult athletic program.
Play begins Jan. 14, and early registration will be available from Dec. 3-14 at $215 per team and regular registration will be from Dec. 17-21 at $245. Teams will be allowed a maximum of eight players and all must be over the age of 18.
There are three categories of play in this league: men’s, women’s and 45-and-over. Games will be hosted inside the Rodgers Gym, located at 3306 Auburn St. Registration can be found online at the city’s website here or inside the Parks and Recreation office, located at 1611 10th St.
Those who would like more information can call parks and rec at 806-775-2672.
